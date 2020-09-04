Update: COVID-19 testing locations in East Texas

EAST TEXAS — NET Health is updating the list of COVID-19 testing locations in East Texas. Palestine Civic Center on West Spring Street in Palestine will host testing Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. It’s available for anyone, whether you have symptoms or not. No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location and you must wear a face covering upon entry.

Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when you are able to be tested, not while you wait in line

Persons must provide a working cell phone number

Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health

Go to https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/testing for complete information on testing availabilities in the NET Health service area. Note: The testing site at the Tyler Senior Center will observe the Labor Day holiday and be closed through Saturday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 7. It will re-open to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.