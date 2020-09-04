‘Captain Marvel”s Brie Larson reveals why she almost turned down the role

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Of course, Brie Larson nailed her role as the titular character in the 2019 Captain Marvel, but the Oscar-winning actress admits she almost turned down the opportunity.

Larson has been sharing stories about her various auditions on her YouTube channel, and revealed that her initial response to being offered the part was panic.

“Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me. I don’t think I could handle that,” she recalls thinking at the time. “I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too big of a thing for me.”

Brie says she was offered the role a second time several months later, but wasn’t sure she could handle the pressure of being part of such massive franchise.

Fortunately, Marvel wouldn’t take no for an answer, and after sitting down with the producers, she was “really moved” by the studio’s commitment to having as many female voices as possible involved in the film, from the director to the writers.

The 30-year-old actress says she walked out of the meeting ready to take on “a whole level of fame [she] never expected to participate in.” Larson adds that taking the role was a huge step toward more self-confidence.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.