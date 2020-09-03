CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances HealthPark celebrated by local chamber

CANTON — Following a year that included the opening of a new Emergency Care Center and an expansion of clinic facilities, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances HealthPark – was recognized by the Canton Chamber of Commerce. The AM Connection event was held at the HealthPark on Thursday. Due to COVID-19, Chamber members were unable to gather for the 2020 Community Awards Gala, however the Chamber is presenting this year’s awards to honorees in person. The new Emergency Care Center, which opened July 2, and serves as a full-scale emergency department onsite, with 6 exam rooms, one trauma room, a full-service imaging center including advanced imaging services and a laboratory for test results.