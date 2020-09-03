Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig & more included in ‘Fortune’s’ “40 Under 40” in media and entertainment

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for BET(LOS ANGELES) — Issa Rae, Daily Show host Trevor Noah and director Greta Gerwig are among the many entertainment figures included on Fortune‘s 40 Under 40 list this year.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the publication adjusted its annual list by creating five categories — finance, technology, health care, government and politics, and media and entertainment — each containing the 40 most influential people in their respective domains.

The media and entertainment sector features a mix of actors, directors and artists. Among them are Little Women director Gerwig, along with Rae, who made history as the first Black woman to create and star in her own show with HBO’s Insecure.

Dan Levy also made the cut as co-creator, executive producer and co-star of the popular sitcom Schitt’s Creek, along with actor and fashion designer Zendaya, whose resume spans creating the first celebrity direct-to-consumer fashion line in 2016, to being Emmy nominated for HBO’s Euphoria.

Other stars who appear on the list include Beyonce, TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, SNL star Bowen Yang, journalist Ryan Farrow, music manager Scooter Braun, I Will Destroy You star and creator Michaela Coel, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and more.

By Cillea Houghton

