Smith County officials to host upcoming Town Hall online

TYLER — Smith County announced a virtual Town Hall Meeting Thursday. The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. on September 10. Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Elections Administrator Karen Nelson, Democratic Party Chairman Michael Tolbert and Republican Party Chairman David Stein will discuss the upcoming General Election on November 3rd.

The online meeting will include a variety of topics including voter registration, mail-in ballots, early voting, and other important materials. You can view the meeting on the county’s facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/SmithCountyTexas.