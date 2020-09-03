Overnight break-in at Burger King in Kilgore

KILGORE — Kilgore Police shared video of a man who broke into the Burger King on HWY 259 after its closure on Wednesday night. The “Burger Bandit” was wearing a red shirt. He used a crow bar to smash through a window. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Detective Stephen Goodson at 903-218-6903. To see a video click the link. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1216726362027581&extid=b6ZjFMcIlMUluEp3.

Goodson’s email is stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com, or Gregg County Crimestoppers can be reached at 903-236-STOP. Should you choose to text an anonymous tip the number is 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident #2008-0904.