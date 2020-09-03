‘A.P. Bio’: Lyric Lewis explains why “the audience will be definitely be satisfied” this season

Photo by: Robert Trachtenberg/NBCUniversal(NEW YORK) — Lyric Lewis is promising fans will “definitely be satisfied” with the upcoming season of Peacock’s A.P. Bio.

In fact, Lewis, who reprises her role as history teacher Stef Duncan, tells ABC Audio that the new season will honestly make you laugh.

“Season three is so funny. And I’m not even tooting our own horn, but ‘toot toot,’ she says. “What the writers and [executive producer Mike O’Brien] came up with for this season — the audience will definitely be satisfied.”

Lewis goes on to tease that the upcoming season will offer new and unexpected experiences from their characters.

“You get to see Jack in a vulnerable way that we haven’t quite seen him yet,” she says. “We get to see way more Paula Pell, which we all want. Way more Durbin [and] the kids kind of get into just more mischief in a different type of fun way.”

As far as her character Stef, Lewis says it was “a lot of fun” filming since she and her character were actually “pregnant in real life.”

“So Stef Duncan is pregnant on the show [and] the fun thing that’s not too much of a spoiler is that Stef’s baby might be related to somebody in that school,” she says. “OK! So it’s just so fun in a different way and I cannot wait to stream it with everybody else.”

Season three of A.P. Bio, also starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt, is now available to stream on Peacock.

