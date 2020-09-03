Flooded Longview roadways

LONGVIEW — Rain continues Thursday morning and many streets and creeks throughout East Texas are flooding. According to our news partner KETK, Longview police and fire crews are responding to multiple flooded roadways. An accident with injuries was reported at Spring Hill Road and N. Spur 63. Numerous vehicles have been towed throughout the city due to stalls. The following roads are closed due to flooding in the Longview area: High & Cotton, Mobberly & Methvin, Green & Mopac, West Marshall Avenue, Ward Street and the 1000 block of Sabine Street.