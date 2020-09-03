Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on the mend after he and his family test positive for COVID-19

Amanda Edwards/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an 11-minute video shared on Instagram Wednesday, with the caption, “My message to all of you around the world,” Johnson confirmed that he, as well as his wife, Lauren, and two daughters, have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I wish it was only me that tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family,” said Johnson. “So this one was a real kick in the gut.”

The 48-year-old actor and retired professional wrestler revealed that he and his family contracted the disease from close family friends who, like his family, have been extremely disciplined during quarantine and “had no idea where they picked it up.”

“They’re devastated that it led to them infecting our family with it,” said Johnson, but said that because they were able to mitigate the disease, it didn’t spread out of control.

“I’ve gone through some doozies in the past… but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” he shared. “The reason why I feel like this has been different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family, protect my children, my loved ones.”

Despite testing positive for the virus, Johnson assured his followers that he and his family members are on the mend and are “no longer contagious.”

Johnson, who has put his health and wellness first over the years, ended his video update by sharing some advice with his fans and followers to help slow the spread of the disease and prevent infection, such as wearing a mask and not interacting with people who haven’t been tested.

By Angeline Jane Bernabe

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.