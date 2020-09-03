New York Mets legend Tom Seaver dies at 75 after battle with dementia

manusapon kasosod/iStockBy MARK OSBORNE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The greatest pitcher in New York Mets history and one of the greatest in baseball history has died.

Tom Seaver, known as “Tom Terrific,” died Monday at the age of 75. He had battled dementia in recent years, according to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” his wife Nancy Seaver and daughters, Sarah and Anne, said in a statement. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

Seaver was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992, appearing on 425 of 430 ballots.

The flame-throwing righty won three Cy Young Awards (1969, 1973 and 1975) and went to the All-Star Game 12 times.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Tom Seaver, one of the greatest pitchers of all-time,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Tom was a gentleman who represented the best of our National Pastime. He was synonymous with the New York Mets and their unforgettable 1969 season. After their improbable World Series Championship, Tom became a household name to baseball fans — a responsibility he carried out with distinction throughout his life.”

