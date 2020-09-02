Grand jury indicts ex-Texas officer accused of hitting man

HOUSTON (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a fired Houston-area police officer accused of kicking a man while another person recorded video of their traffic stop. A Harris County grand jury indicted Nathaniel Brown on a misdemeanor assault count Wednesday. The nine-year Baytown police veteran is accused of using his knee to hit 24-year-old Skylar Gilmore, who along with another man had witnessed a June traffic stop Brown made. The two men were arrested but prosecutors later dropped the charges.