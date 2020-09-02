‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 premiering in October

Disney+The Mandalorian has set a premiere date for season two.

The new season of the Disney+ series will begin streaming on October 30. Episodes for season two had already completed shooting before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of multiple studio productions in mid-March.

The live-action series, which premiered on Disney+ in 2019, is set in the Star Wars universe and follows the journey of the Mandalorian, a bounty hunter named Din Djarin, set five years after The Return of the Jedi and 25 years before The Force Awakens.

Among returning actors are Pedro Pascal in the lead role, plus Giancarlo Esposito and Gina Carano, along with the additions of Rosario Dawson as a former Jedi and Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter, with comedian Bill Burr reprising his season one single-episode role as fellow bounty hunter Mayfield.

The show is nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

Production on season 3 of The Mandalorian is already underway.

