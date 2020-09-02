Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival rescheduled to May 2021

Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival rescheduled to May 2021Posted/updated on: September 2, 2020 at 4:16 pm
TYLER — The Red Dirt BBQ Festival has canceled this year’s festivities. Officials on Wednesday, cited challenges from Governor Abbott’s Executive Order of recommendations regarding mass gatherings. If you have already purchased tickets, refund information is available by clicking the link. https://reddirtbbqfest.com/. Tickets for this year’s gathering, will be honored at next year’s event, scheduled for May of 2021.