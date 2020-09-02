8 arrested in 2 E TX counties in multi-agency operative

LONGVIEW — Kilgore police said that multiple people were arrested Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, a criminal organization had been targeted and 8 people were arrested across Gregg and Rusk County. None of the identities of those arrested were released. The Texas Anti-Gang Unit, Smith County K-9s, Gregg County Sheriff, Rusk County Sheriff, DPS Special Response Team, Longview PD and DEA were all involved in the operative.