Breaking News: U.S. stocks close higher, adding to a solid string of gains: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, extending the market’s recent string of gains. The S&P 500 ended with a gain of 1.5% Wednesday. Health care, technology and communication companies powered the rally. Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices. Treasury yields were mixed.

DraftKings jumped 8% after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special advisor to the sports betting site. Chipmakers were big gainers, reflecting optimism about demand for computers, video games and other devices. Lam Research rose 6.5%, one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500.