Texas court freezes plan to send 2M mail ballot applications

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2020 at 4:25 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas Supreme Court has stopped, for now, a plan to send more than 2 million mail-in ballot applications to registered Houston-area voters before the November election. The ruling Wednesday comes after GOP activists sued Harris County elections officials over a plan to send a mail ballot application to every registered voter in the state’s most populous county, regardless of whether they’re eligible by law to vote by mail. Texas generally limits mail-in voting to citizens with disabilities or those 65 or older.

