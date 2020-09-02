ETOM at KC celebrating 40th anniversary beginning Saturday

KILGORE — The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College announced Wednesday, that they will host its 40th anniversary celebration beginning Saturday, Sept. 5, with a limited exhibit depicting the history of the Great East Texas Oil Field and the inception of the museum in 1980. The restricted presentation of the commemoration exhibit will be on display through Oct. 24. Visitors can also experience the upgraded Boomtown Theater which was part of a two-year museum renovation project thanks to a grant from the city of Kilgore.

Seating in the theatre was refinished to maintain a timeless feel, along with the installation of a digital projector to display the theater’s movie, “The Great East Texas Oil Boom,” which is now a digitized version of the original 16mm film. ETOM is located on S. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore. The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found at https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu.or by calling (903) 983-8295.