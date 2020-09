TYLER -Tyler Police announced Wednesday that they will be presenting a virtual crime watch meeting. The meeting is scheduled for September 8, at 6:30 p.m. Flock safety will also be sharing technology that they are using to help TPD address crime quicker and more efficiently. Click the link to register for the webinar. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VGIwIaRFQBiBu77HcY1vyw.