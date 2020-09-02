Prayer vigil held for missing Jacksonville teen

JACKSONVILLE — A prayer vigil was held in honor of a missing Jacksonville teen, Tyress Gipson, Tuesday night. According to our news partner KETK, His mother, Lavance Wooten, is pleading for help. “It’s unbearable, I never thought that I would be looking at my baby on a poster that says missing. I never in a million years, I didn’t think that I would be in a situation like this. If I had known I would go through something like this, I would have rethought having children.” It has been 10 days since Wooten has seen her son, leaving the entire family desperate for answers, and praying he comes home soon.

The 18-year old Gipson went missing August 22nd. Authorities believe he may be in the Palestine area. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and white shoes. If you have any information on Gipson’s location, you are urged to contact Jacksonville police.