Reese Witherspoon hilariously reveals how homeschooling her 7-year-old is going

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — As kids across the country start heading back to school this week, some families have opted to go the homeschooling route due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While some parents say they love spending the extra time with their children, others like Reese Witherspoon have discovered that their patience is already being tested.

On Monday, the Legally Blonde star provided a blunt update as to how her seven-year-old son Tennessee has been getting along with her homeschooling efforts. As it turns out, he’s decided that he is now Spider-Man.

Uploading a series of photos of her son hanging upside down from various objects, like the kitchen counter and the handle bars of her car, Witherspoon simply wrote, “Home school is going great.”

She ended her post with the crazy face emoji, revealing exactly how she’s been enjoying being both a mom and a teacher.

Several of Reese’s famous friends weighed in the comments section to poke fun at her expense. Comedian Mindy Kaling cracked, “Tennessee is a bat now” while actress Selma Blair teased, “This is really enjoyable. Looking.”

Just days before, Witherspoon shared an optimistic post about starting the first day of school with her son.

Posting a photo of Tennessee looking contemplatively at his tablet as he sits at a neatly decorated table full of school supplies, the Oscar winner declared, “Online learning here we come!!”

Considering how things evolved after one week of homeschool, the actress might be staring down a very long but exciting year of teaching a third grader.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.