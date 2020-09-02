City of Tyler offices closed in observance of Labor Day

TYLER — Tyler City Hall will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday. In addition, Tyler Solid Waste offices, the Tyler Recycle Center and Holiday Curbside Recycle will not be in operation to observe the Holiday. For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit http://www.TylerSolidWaste.com. Tyler Pounds Regional Airport administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7. Administrative offices will re-open Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 8 a.m. Customers should contact their airline or check the Airport website at http://www.FlyTYR.com for special holiday travel schedules. The Tyler Public Library will be closed Sunday, and Monday.

Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed as well as Tyler Innovation Pipeline, Municipal Court and Gallery Main Street will be closed.

The Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 7. These facilities include Parks administration, the Tyler Senior Center, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center. The Animal Shelter will be closed to the public on Monday, Sept. 7.

Tyler Water Utilities

The Water Business Office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 for the holiday. The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers with its ability to accept check, money order, credit/debit cards and cash payments. Those choosing to pay with cash should be aware that no change will be given.

Anyone wishing to make a payment may also use one of two available drop boxes. One box is located in front of the Water Business Office at 511 W. Locust St. The other is a drive-up box located in the Brookshire’s parking lot on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road. Payments will be credited on the next business day. Please do not drop cash into these boxes.

Payments may also be made online at http://www.CityofTyler.org, over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230 or at one of many businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments. For a list of participating businesses, please visit the City’s website.