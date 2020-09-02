Longview resident wins $5 million from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

LONGVIEW — Can you maintain your privacy after winning a $5 million Lottery Jack Pot? One East Texas resident will soon find out. The Texas Lottery announced Wednesday that a Longview resident won the last of 3 top prizes to be awarded in the premiere game. The winner elected to remain anonymous, but purchased the winning ticket at a Valero on HWY 259. (All In Investments L.L.C.) The odds of winning were one in 3.26, including break even prizes for the $50 ticket.