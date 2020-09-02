‘Black-ish’ to air election-themed, partially animated special

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Black-ish has never shied away from tackling current events, and the ABC sitcom will aim its sights on the upcoming presidential election in a two-part, partially animated special airing early next month, according to Deadline.

Matthew A. Cherry, best-known for directing the Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love, will helm the back-to-back episodes, set to air on October 4.

That air date could change, though, depending on how the National Basketball League Finals progress.

The specials, however, will not serve as part of black-ish’s seventh season premiere, which will reportedly air in late October, according to the entertainment website.

The live-action Election Special Pt. 1 and the animated Election Special Pt. 2 will also kill two birds with one stone: Aside from being topical, it will also buy the Kenya Barris-helmed show more time to have a full season ready after the pause in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Black-ish, starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, airs Wednesday nights on ABC.

By George Costantino

