‘Dancing with the Stars’ celebrity contestants revealed on ‘GMA’Posted/updated on: September 2, 2020 at 7:51 am
(NEW YORK) — ABC this morning revealed the fifteen celebs who will compete this season on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.
The competitors were all revealed via Zoom call on ABC’s Good Morning America. They include Tiger King star Carole Baskin, former The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, rapper Nelly and more.
Competitors will vie for the mirrorball trophy with help from their pro partners beginning Monday, September 14, when Dancing with the Stars’ new season premieres at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Supermodel Tyra Banks joins the show this season as the new host.
Here are this season’s celebrity contestants:
Monica Aldama, cheerleading coach, Cheer
Carole Baskin, animal activist, Tiger King
Kaitlyn Bristowe, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette
Vernon Davis, former NFL star
Anne Heche, actress
Skai Jackson, actress, Jessie, BUNK’D
Justina Machado, actress, One Day at a Time
AJ McLean, Backstreet Boys
Jeannie Mai, The Real, Holey Moley
Jesse Metcalfe, actor,
Nelly, rapper
Nev Schulman, Catfish host
Charles Oakley, former NBA star
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Johnny Weir, former Olympic figure skater, on-air commentator
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.