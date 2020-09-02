NBA star Fred VanVleet reunites with his kids for first time in months

Matt_Brown/iStockBy GMA Team

(NEW YORK) — An NBA dad had an epic reunion off the basketball court.

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet was reunited with his 1-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter Monday, the first time he had seen them since Father’s Day.

VanVleet’s girlfriend Shontai Neal shared a video of the reunion on Instagram, showing their daughter and son running down a hallway to greet VanVleet, and the basketball pro wrapping both of his kids in a big hug.

VanVleet told reporters prior to the reunion that it would be his first time seeing his girlfriend and children since Father’s Day in June.

He and his fellow NBA players have been finishing the season inside a “bubble” at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the teams advance through the playoffs, their family members are being allowed to join them and watch their games for the first time.

Reunited and it feels so good. Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/lmMvpxqYNY — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 1, 2020

“I know when I get home I feel like Superman because they come running to me, but I will probably be running to them this time,” VanVleet said ahead of his reunion with his kids, according to the NBA. “I can’t wait to be able to see them, and I miss my girl, and just being able to have that affection and that love.”

“That’s a big part of my everyday life, and having to have them here with me, I think that would help right now, for sure,” he said.

