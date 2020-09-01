50 curbside voting machines for elections put on hold for now

TYLER — Smith County officials will make a decision next week on the purchase 50 additional curbside voting machines for the November elections. Commissioners took a pass on the item in court Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson said in a phone interview, there was a minor issue with the language of the purchase on the county agenda and that it needed to be fixed. The item is expected to pass easily, with the court very receptive to its proposal in June.

Most noted the need for additional curbside machines during an unprecedented pandemic in a presidential election year. Money for the purchase will come partially from the 2020 CARES Act. Section 64.009 of the Texas Election Code says this about qualifying for curbside voting