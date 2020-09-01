“There will be blood” – Antony Starr talks ‘The Boys’ Season 2

Jasper Savage/Amazon Prime(NEW YORK) — On Friday, Amazon Prime unveils the second season of The Boys, its acclaimed comic book adaptation. The series centers on an Avengers-like group of superheroes who, for the most part, are anything but heroic.

The sophomore season is already enjoying the acclaim of critics, who got a sneak peek, while the cast, crew and fans have been buoyed by the network already renewing the show for a third season.

ABC Audio caught up with Antony Starr, who plays Homelander. Despite his red, white and blue persona, the character’s possibly the most damaged of the super-powered lot. Starr says he can’t wait to see the fan reaction to season two.

“[W]e’ve really felt a groundswell of support…Amazon has been awesome and they’ve really done a great job in marketing the show, getting us out there,” Starr says, “and the fan response to that has just been amazing. So there’s a lot of good buzz at the moment. So we just hope the fans enjoy the show as much as the critics seem to.”

As for season two of the very R-rated show, Starr hints, “There will be blood…as the book and the movie said. Thankfully, Jack Quaid spends more time covered in blood than anyone else,” he adds with a laugh, referring to the actor who co-stars as Hughie Campbell in the series.

“I did another show where I was constantly fighting and covered in blood and it was just like, ‘Seriously? Again, another day of stickiness,” Starr adds. “It’s not as much fun as it might as you might think it is.”

The full second season of The Boys, which also stars Karl Urban, Giancarlo Esposito and Laz Alonso, debuts Friday on Amazon Prime.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.