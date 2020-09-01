E TX attorney authors free book to navigate insurance process

ATHENS — An Athens attorney has utilized three decades of representing clients in accidents that was not their fault to author, The Car Wreck Book. Jeff Weinstein is offering the publication for free. The author gives an overview of the insurance claim process; covering the who, what, where, when, and why of maneuvering through the challenges of an insurance claim. The Car Wreck Book is available in paperback or digitally as a PDF. Weinstein has been practicing law since 1988.