NET Health quarterly blood drive on Wednesday

TYLER — NET Health will host its quarterly community mobile blood drive with Carter BloodCare on Wednesday. Carter BloodCare will be on-hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The donation bus will be parked in the NET Health parking lot on N. Broadway Ave. COVID-19 antibody tests will be available for all donors. To find free coronavirus testing locations in the East Texas area, visit https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/testing.