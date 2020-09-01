Today is Tuesday September 01, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Grand Jury to still report, while Smith County suspends regular jury duty

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2020 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Smith County is suspending jury duty through Oct. 1. The county said Tuesday, this enables fulfillment of guidelines announced by the Texas Supreme Court and the Texas Judicial Branch – Office of Court Administration. However, the press brief went on to say, Grand jury service has not been canceled. Grand jurors are still expected to report as scheduled. Certain essential judicial functions will continue. Each District Judge, County Court-at-Law Judge and Justice of the Peace in Smith County are in charge of their own dockets and attorneys and litigants should contact their specific court with any questions.

Advertisement

Grand Jury to still report, while Smith County suspends regular jury duty

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2020 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Smith County is suspending jury duty through Oct. 1. The county said Tuesday, this enables fulfillment of guidelines announced by the Texas Supreme Court and the Texas Judicial Branch – Office of Court Administration. However, the press brief went on to say, Grand jury service has not been canceled. Grand jurors are still expected to report as scheduled. Certain essential judicial functions will continue. Each District Judge, County Court-at-Law Judge and Justice of the Peace in Smith County are in charge of their own dockets and attorneys and litigants should contact their specific court with any questions.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement