Grand Jury to still report, while Smith County suspends regular jury duty

TYLER — Smith County is suspending jury duty through Oct. 1. The county said Tuesday, this enables fulfillment of guidelines announced by the Texas Supreme Court and the Texas Judicial Branch – Office of Court Administration. However, the press brief went on to say, Grand jury service has not been canceled. Grand jurors are still expected to report as scheduled. Certain essential judicial functions will continue. Each District Judge, County Court-at-Law Judge and Justice of the Peace in Smith County are in charge of their own dockets and attorneys and litigants should contact their specific court with any questions.