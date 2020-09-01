LISD discusses plan for testing students and staffing

LONGVIEW — Longview ISD is examining a method that would test students and staff on campus for COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, the district is considering weekly testing for children, teachers, and other faculty from all campuses. Parents will need to give permission for kids to get the test. Many details must still be worked out, with nearly 8,400 students and 1,400 staff members, including privacy and security issues. Superintendent James Wilcox recently told the board that a Dallas-based company called US Med Test approached the district about a partnership. Federal coronavirus funds could be used to pay for the testing. LISD says they are still in very, very, early conversations on the matter.