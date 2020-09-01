Starz officially orders third ‘Power’ spinoff series, starring Joseph Sikora

Starz(LOS ANGELES) — Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Power Book 2: Ghost on Sunday, 50 Cent has confirmed another Power spinoff is on its way.

In an Instagram post, 50, who also serves as an executive producer of Starz’s Power franchise, shared Deadline‘s write-up that Power Book IV: Force, starring Joseph Sikora, was now in development.

“I don’t know you might want to work with me,” he teased in the image’s caption.



The new series, which is the third spinoff in the expanded Power Universe, will center on Power‘s fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played Sikora. It will follow his journey as he leaves New York for a better a life in a different state.

Power Book IV: Force is expected to come after Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a prequel story set in the ‘90s which will follow Power character Kanan Stark. As previously reported, Mekai Curtis will star as a young Kanan Stark while Tony-winner Patina Miller will play his mom. Other notable cast members include Raquel Thomas, Omar Epps, Hailey Kilgore and Lovie Simone.

Power Book II: Ghost, the first spinoff from the Power franchise, will premiere Sunday, September 6 at 9 PM ET, before moving to its regular time slot at 8 PM on Starz.

By Candice Williams

