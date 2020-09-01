ACT testing announced UT Tyler LUC

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced Tuesday, the Longview University Center (LUC) has been designated as a national testing site for the ACT college readiness exam. The LUC will offer its first ACT exam on Saturday on the LUC campus. Participants should visit act.org to register for the test and enter the center code for the UT Tyler Longview University Center. The LUC is located at 3201 N. Eastman Road in Longview. The ACT test covers four academic skill areas: English, mathematics, reading, and science reasoning.

Current Saturday test dates for the LUC are:

2020

Sept. 12

Sept. 19

Oct. 10

Oct. 17

Dec. 12

2021

Feb. 6

April 17

June 12

July 17