City of Tyler to host drive-in movie

TYLER — The City of Tyler will be hosting a drive-in movie later this month. The event will be a week from Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Harvey Convention Center. The September 12 feature presentation will be the live-action version of The Lion King. City officials said in a press release that admission is free, and for audio, vehicles will tune in to a station. Due to COVID-19, families are asked to remain in their cars. No concessions will be available. The event is being put on by the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department. For questions, contact Debbie Isham, special events supervisor, at (903) 531-1214.