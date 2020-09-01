Former ISD employee indicted on 2 counts of online solicitation of a minor

BECKVILLE — A former Beckville ISD employee has been indicted. According to our news partner KETK, former coach and teacher, Anthony D’Andrew Moore, 32, of Carlisle, is accused of sending images of himself through social media to two students. The incident stems from December 2019 when investigators were called to the high school. The cellphones of the students were taken and investigators downloaded the contents of the phones. Following the issuance of two arrest warrants Moore was arrested for two counts of online solicitation of a minor. Moore was a coach for the following Beckville teams at the time of the boys high school basketball team, as well as high school and middle school track.