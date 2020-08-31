Attempted abduction of TISD student

TYLER — Tyler ISD announced on Monday an attempted kidnapping that took place late last week. According to our news partner KETK, an elementary school student was asked to get into a stranger’s car after getting off a school bus last Friday afternoon. The district delivered the school bus video over to Tyler police. Tyler ISD said that their bus drivers will continue to monitor and keep an eye out for strange vehicles or individuals in the area. If any parents have a particular concern, they can contact the Tyler ISD Police Department at 903-262- 1111. See the complete release by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/TylerISD.