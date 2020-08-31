Starbrite welcomes McCall as Executive Director

TYLER — Starbrite has announced Cindy McCall as the nonprofit agencies first Executive Director. McCall will begin her role on Tuesday. The organization is situated on 33 acres on Bascom Rd. near Lake Tyler and provides therapeutic services to children, adults, and veterans with physical, mental, social, and psychological disabilities. One of the goals facing McCall is fundraising for the construction of a 43,000 square-foot facility to include an arena, multiple therapy rooms, offices, stalls, and a tack room for horses. They hope to break ground on the permanent headquarters in the very near future. Get more information by clicking the link. https://StarbriteTyler.org.