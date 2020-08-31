Woman and her parents killed in Texas plane crash

BRYAN (AP) – Police say a person remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday following a plane crash in Bryan that killed a 21-year-old woman and her parents. Bryan police on Monday identified the three people killed in the Sunday afternoon crash as 54-year-old David Walker, 51-year-old Tamara Walker and their daughter, Victoria Walker. All three were from Farmersville, located outside of Dallas. Police said the injured person was not related to the three who were killed. Police say the plane crashed on the runway at Coulter Airfield in Bryan.