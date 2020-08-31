Three found dead in Dallas after man says he killed wife, kids

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police say officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment after a man called an alarm company and said he’d killed his wife and two children. Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez says the man was taken into custody Monday by officers who arrived at the scene. Police said the three people who were killed had been shot. Police said they are believed to be family members of the suspect. Police have not released the names of the victims. Police say the name of the suspect will not be released until he is officially booked into jail.