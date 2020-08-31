Shots fired after Longview home invasion

LONGVIEW — A home invasion on Sunday night led to shots being fired in Longview. According to a press release on the departments social media page, police say the incident occurred on Tammy Lynn Drive just before 9 p.m. The homeowner fired at the suspect after the disturbance. Authorities are asking for people to come forward with any information regarding the matter, by calling Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867), or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.