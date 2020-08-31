Caldwell Zoo welcomes new Zebra

TYLER — Caldwell Zoo has a new baby zebra at the zoo. Amali, is the newest female at the Tyler Zoo. According to our news partner KETK, the name “Amali” stands for “hope” in the Swahili language of East Africa. Amali is a Grevy’s Zebra, which officials say is the most endangered of all Zebra species. She was born on August 29th at 6:45 a.m. weighing in at 82 pounds. After she was born, officials at the zoo checked for nursing to make sure that the baby could get the nutrients it needed within the first 24 hours. A neonatal exam revealed Amali is getting all the nutrients she can from her mother as well as checking it’s vitals. Caldwell Zoo officials say that the baby is healthy and happy.