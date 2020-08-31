Four arrested on drug related charges in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY — Four people were have been arrested for possession of meth in Brownsboro and Seven Points. According to a press brief from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Shonda Burns, 33, and Jacob Budro, 30, are charged with dealing drugs, after their arrests Saturday in Brownsborro. Officials say they were found to have a “meaningful amount of meth” with two scales to weigh it and baggies to sell it. Officials found a silver-colored bag on the rear driver’s side floorboard as well as baggies filled with meth.

An early morning traffic stop South of Seven Points resulted in the arrests of Roberto Robles, 50, and Jeremy Jackson, 43. Authorities say, Robles left the vehicle and attempted to flee. He was caught and arrested for tampering, after trying to dispose of physical evidence and for 5 outstanding warrants out of the Tool Police Department. Jackson was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a large amount of meth, as well as an outstanding assault warrant. All four were taken to Henderson County Jail.