Schaefer invited to debate by challenger

TYLER — Republican Matt Schaeffer’s challenger Democrat Julie Gobble is inviting the incumbent Texas House District 6 Representative to a series of debates. The three topics for proposed discussions, will deal with health care and the response to COVID-19, public education and funding in the midst of an economic downturn, as well as gun violence prevention and reduction of suicide rates in Smith County. Dates are yet to be determined, but likely in September and October. The events will be available on local television, and on candidates social media platforms. No public audience will be on hand, due to social distancing.