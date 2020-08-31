Report: ‘Black Panther’ co-star Michael B. Jordan “struggling” after death of Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — When tributes from fans and fellow stars began flooding the Internet after the death Friday of Chadwick Boseman, one name was noticeably absent: his Black Panther co-star, Michael B. Jordan.

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Jordan is “struggling” with the news, with a source telling the news outlet that Jordan’s “silence is his pain.”

Jordan was reportedly “rocked” by the news of an actor, whom he considered a brother. Jordan was said to be “beyond sad” and “trying to figure out the best way to honor his co-star’s legacy.”

Jordan played Erik Killmonger/N’Jadaka the cousin of Boseman’s T’Challa/Black Panther in the blockbuster 2018 film.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.