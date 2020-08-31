Report: Chadwick Boseman married longtime girlfriend just before his death

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for NAACP(LOS ANGELES) — While fans are still reeling from the unexpected death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, the announcement of his death not only mentioned the colon cancer he’d been battling in secret, but a wife they never knew he had.

People reports that Boseman, who kept his private life to himself, married his longtime girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward shortly before he passed away Friday at 43 years old.

The magazine says Ledward is a jazz singer who graduated from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and who was first seen with Boseman back in 2015. They became “red carpet official” last year at the 50th NAACP Image Awards, where she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

In accepting the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for his work in Black Panther that evening, Boseman thanked Ledward, saying, “Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”

Ledward blew a kiss to him, and mouthed back the words “I love you” to the actor in response.

By Stephen Iervolino

