Pedestrian involved accident under investigation

GREGG COUNTY — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian over the weekend remains under investigation. According to the Department of Public Safety report, it happened around 3:40 Sunday morning on SH-31, approximately two miles southwest of the city of Kilgore, in Gregg County. The preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2014 Dodge Challenger, Kelton Jayce Meshell, 21, of Flint, was traveling east on 31 in the outside lane and struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway. Aundrea Sharell Powe, 38, of Kilgore, was pronounced dead at the scene.