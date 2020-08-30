Former Constable Henry Jackson has died

TYLER — Former Smith County Constable Henry Jackson has died. According to retired TISD Board member, Orenthia D. Mason’s Facebook page: “My dear first cousin, Henry Phillip Jackson, has gone to be with the Lord. He pledged Kappa the same semester I pledged Delta. My heart hurts. Please lift his family in prayer. Henry had a heart of gold. Always jovial. Always had something to say. Always willing to help others.” Jackson served as the Pct. 1 constable from 1999 until December of 2017. Additional details were not available.

According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Comissioner, Jo Ann Hampton, posted on Facebook Saturday that former Smith County Constable Henry Jackson had died. Jackson had served in Precinct 1 from 1999 and left in October 2017. “I have lost another friend,” Hampton said. “I have lost another mentor. I have lost one of my Ride or Die friends who never wavered in our friendship.” The post commemorated Jackson’s hard work and Hampton’s memories of and with him. “We all have our faults. I pray God’s comfort on his daughters. I pray God’s comfort on all of his family. May Henry rest in God’s arms and receive that welcome assessment, “Well done, my good and faithful servant”.“ – Jo Ann Hampton, Smith County Commissioner

Hampton said that Henry did what he could for anyone regardless of his or her status which sometimes got him in trouble. In the past Jackson was suspended for pleading guilty of Willful Failure to File Federal Income Tax Returns and was sentenced to serve six months. Hampton recalls that he taught her the most important lesson, to “love them anyway.”