Suspect arrested in bystander’s slaying during Austin brawl

AUSTIN (AP) — Police in Austin say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a bystander during a fight among 60 Hurricane Laura evacuees from the Gulf Coast. Police announced Friday the arrest of 21-year-old Linton Alexander. A police statement announcing his arrest and jail records list no hometown. Travis County Jail records show he was booked Thursday night without bond on a murder charge. Police say two groups of evacuees from Port Arthur and Beaumont brawled on a downtown Austin street about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say a man opened fire, fatally wounding a homeless female bystander.