Texas officials record deaths linked to Laura’s landfall

HEMPHILL (AP) — Texas recorded four deaths Friday linked to Hurricane Laura, which roared ashore along the Louisiana border the day before. Sabine County Emergency Management Coordinator Kerwin Lloyd identified the first death as David Murrell, 54, in East Texas. Murrell died Thursday when a tree fell on his mobile home Hemphill. Officials in Port Arthur said three men are died and four others were hospitalized Friday in critical condition from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator they had brought indoors while sheltering from Laura. Officials blame Laura for a total of 14 deaths, with the rest counted in Louisiana.