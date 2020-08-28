Family offers $10K reward

JACKSONVILLE — The family of a missing Jacksonville teenager is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Tyress Gipson. According to our news partner KETK, Gipson, 18, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. last Saturday. Jacksonville police say they have an active investigation into his disappearance. Family members say Gipson is not answering his phone. Gipson is a black male of slender build, 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He is a graduate of Jacksonville High School, where he played football.